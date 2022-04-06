KOOSKIA — Baseball and softball organizers have scheduled a parent meeting April 13 at the Clearwater Valley Elementary School, 3:30-5:30 p.m. April 13, to line up the programs that run from approximately the end of this month to the end of June. On offer are t-ball, machine pitch, live arm pitch and Babe Ruth baseball, which put ages 4-15 in regular groups, and girls softball for ages 10-15. Contact Josh Bradley at 406-250-1594 or joshbradley48@yahoo.com.
