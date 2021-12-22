GRANGEVILLE — Miles Lefebvre scored a team-high 18 points, which doubled as his season-high total, but Lakeside ended up winning 62-42 Dec. 17. GHS is on Christmas holiday but the Bulldogs are in the gym and preparing for tournament play starting at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at Lewiston.

