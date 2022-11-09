Kamiah’s Laney Landmark was named to the 1AD1 Whitepine League’s all-league first team in an announcement Nov. 1. That was the highest recognition for any local player.
Kamiah’s Logan Landmark was named to the second team, as was Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff. Clearwater Valley’s Camille Stewart was named honorable mention, was was Prairie’s Tara Schlader.
