COTTONWOOD — Tara Schlader (12 points) and Hope Schwartz (10) made clutch shots for Prairie, but when Lapwai's half-court defense clamped down late the fourth quarter, it resulted in a sudden widening of what had been a very close game. Leading 49-47 after Schlader made a foul shot, Prairie slid into a tie when Grace Sobotta notched a jump shot and fell behind on six quick points off turnovers. Lapwai extended that lead to a 62-53 final Thursday night, Dec. 10.
Earlier in the game, Prairie climbed out of an 11-point hole, with a three-pointer by Schwartz answering one by Ciahna Oatman, who had made it 24-13. Schlader followed up with a hoop off a pass from Delanie Lockett, who then converted a jumper of her own, trimming it to 24-20. Lapwai pushed that back to eight points, 28-20, on a fast break layup by Alexis Herrera and another by Omari Mitchell. Prairie scored the next nine in a row, with Madison Shears converting two free throws, Schlader holing a short jumper, Kristin Wemhoff draining a three, and another pair of free throws by Lockett.
Mitchell hit a long two, preserving a halftime lead for Lapwai, 30-29.
Prairie led by two during the third quarter on a jumper by Wemhoff and by three after a free throw by Schlader. Mitchell put Lapwai back in front, and Schwartz tied it with her second trey on the night, which made it 41-41 starting the fourth.
"There's so much mutual respect between these teams," PHS head coach Lori Mader told the Free Press. "It was hard-fought, but Lapwai polished their game up better at the end, and that was the difference."
