COTTONWOOD — The Prairie basketball boys handled Genesee 58-40 last Friday night, but Lapwai’s mix of three-point shooting and fast breaks proved too much for the Pirates Jan. 19. The Wildcats ended up scoring on 13 shots from beyond the arc, and might have finished the game in triple-digits if not for a running clock in the fourth quarter. Prairie got 17 points from Zach Rambo, who went eight-for-eight from the foul line. Lane Schumacher scored 16.
At Genesee, Prairie assembled at 17-7 lead during the first quarter and extended that during the third. Cole Schlader scored 20 points and Rambo finished with 11. Prairie played at Troy after press time Tuesday, and PHS hosts Clearwater Valley and Potlatch on Thursday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 30, respectively.
