LEWISTON - Apart from the few times Lapwai lost track of Kamiah’s Everett Skinner, who totaled 11 points, scoring was hard to come by for the Kubs during the 1AD1 District II title game on Friday night, Feb. 25. Lapwai found openings at the other end, and beat their closest Whitepine League competitor 67-33 on 20 points apiece from Titus Yearout and Case Wynott, whose baskets included Yearout’s monstrous one-handed fast break dunk, which electrified many of the 1,500-plus in attendance and brought down the loudest cheer of the night from the balcony stands, filled mostly by Lapwai fans, as well as from the Wildcats supporters who filled the regular seating across from the scorer’s table.
The Kubs made highlights of their own, including a triple by Skinner that tied the score at 5-5 early in the game. He scored again later in the first quarter, trimming Lapwai’s early lead down to 13-9 - but the Kubs did not find the range again until Jack Wilkins converted a fast break layup into two points after KHS slipped behind by double-digits, 20-9.
Another was Kamiah’s last hoop of the night, whereby Kendrick Wheeler scored two on a sharp move to the rack.
By virtue of their district tournament semifinal win over Prairie, the Kubs’ solace is in having already qualified for the upcoming 1AD1 state tournament, which runs March 3-5 in Caldwell, where Lapwai will be the No. 1 overall seed and KHS will be No. 2 - meaning that, barring some astonishing upset, the Kubs could face the Wildcats again in the championship game.
Kamiah’s tournament opener will be at 7 p.m. MT at Vallivue High School against Liberty Charter. Win or lose, KHS will play Friday, March 4, against either Grace or Rimrock: 7 p.m. MT with a win, or 2 p.m. MT with a loss. With one win during the early rounds, the Kubs would play again at Vallivue, for a trophy, on Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m. MT or noon MT. If they win both Thursday and Friday, the Kubs would play for the 1AD1 state title at 11:30 a.m. MT on Saturday, March 5 at the Ford Idaho Center.
