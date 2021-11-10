COTTONWOOD — An early stop by Lapwai’s defense put the visitors in position to pull ahead during the 1AD1 state football quarterfinal last Friday night, Nov. 5. After the Wildcats got the lead, they maintained it through several ties and never slipped behind on the way to a 68-36 win. The Pirates pulled into an 8-8 tie late in the first quarter, leveled it at 22-all late in the second, and pulled even again at 30-30, but Lapwai’s passing combination of Titus Yearout to Kross Taylor made it 38-30 just before halftime.
Yearout ended up with all nine Wildcat touchdowns, throwing for five and running for four, including two of each after halftime, when rains returned, having rolled in before the game and held off during the first half.
It marked a break in Prairie’s remarkable run: The Pirates had reached the semifinal or the state title game every year since 2016, when Notus clipped them, 38-36. Before that, PHS posted a similar streak dating back to 2012, the year Kamiah entered the eight-man ranks from the 2A classification — and promptly won the state title.
The Pirates were without Whitepine League “player of the year” Brody Hasselstrom, who had scored three touchdowns in addition to making defensive impacts during Prairie’s 58-26 regular season win over Lapwai last month.
Running back TJ Hibbard ended up rushing 20 times for 243 yards and four scores, and Trenton Lorentz added 18 carries for 97 yards.
After Lapwai first pushed ahead by two scores with back-to-back touchdowns early in the second quarter, PHS quarterback Lane Schumacher capped off a drive with a one-yard plunge. Prairie got the ball back and Hibbard tied it at 22.
Lapwai’s counter came instantly, with a pass from Yearout to Mason Brown. Prairie struck back with Hibbard snapping off a 37 yard run that knotted the score again with 3:05 left in the first half.
The pivotal drive began with Lapwai at midfield and ended with a short pass from Yearout to Kross Taylor — a combination that had linked up for the two-point conversion at the end of the previous series, and which was open again for a 38-30 halftime lead.
Lapwai advanced to play Raft River at 1 p.m. MT Nov. 13, and Prairie finished 8-1 overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.