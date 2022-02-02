LAPWAI — Mariah Porter (13 points) had the high total for the Kamiah basketball girls Jan. 27, but Lapwai put three players in double-digits and won 60-31.
Kamiah’s regular season wrapped up with a 49-35 loss Jan. 28 at Troy, a 57-29 win Jan. 29 against Genesee and a 51-13 loss Jan. 31 at Grangeville.
At Troy, Laney Landmark scored a team-high 15 points and Logan Landmark added 10. Against Genesee, Laney Landmark scored 20 points and Mariah Porter scored 14. The team-high total at Grangeville was five points by Kelsee Hunt.
