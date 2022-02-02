LAPWAI — Mariah Porter (13 points) had the high total for the Kamiah basketball girls Jan. 27, but Lapwai put three players in double-digits and won 60-31.

Kamiah’s regular season wrapped up with a 49-35 loss Jan. 28 at Troy, a 57-29 win Jan. 29 against Genesee and a 51-13 loss Jan. 31 at Grangeville.

At Troy, Laney Landmark scored a team-high 15 points and Logan Landmark added 10. Against Genesee, Laney Landmark scored 20 points and Mariah Porter scored 14. The team-high total at Grangeville was five points by Kelsee Hunt.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments