KOOSKIA — Landon Schlieper (27) and Laton Schlieper (12) scored all but five of Clearwater Valley’s points Feb. 1 against Lapwai, as the Wildcats shut down the Rams’ other scorers and won 92-44.

CV played Lapwai within a point during the first quarter, but slipped behind by 17 before halftime and got on the wrong side of a 29-3 run during the third.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments