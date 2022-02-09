KOOSKIA — Landon Schlieper (27) and Laton Schlieper (12) scored all but five of Clearwater Valley’s points Feb. 1 against Lapwai, as the Wildcats shut down the Rams’ other scorers and won 92-44.
CV played Lapwai within a point during the first quarter, but slipped behind by 17 before halftime and got on the wrong side of a 29-3 run during the third.
