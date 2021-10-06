LAPWAI — The Clearwater Valley boys kept it close deep into the second quarter last Friday night, Oct. 1, despite a couple of early big runs by Lapwai’s Mason Brown and another by Wildcats standout Titus Yearout. Stops by the Ram defense on two-point conversions, combined with a first quarter touchdown run by Dylan Pickering and a second quarter touchdown pass from Anthony Fabbi to Ridge Shown — plus two CV conversions — had the Rams within 18-16 with less than four minutes left in the first half.
But Yearout led Lapwai to two more touchdowns before intermission and threw for another one for the only score of the third quarter as Lapwai turned it into a one-sided final score of 44-22.
Fabbi ran for a touchdown during the fourth quarter, which Brown answered late in the contest with his third rushing touchdown of the night.
CV was out-yarded 528-313, but ran more than twice as many plays and chewed up two-thirds of the time of possession, keeping the ball away from Lapwai’s playmakers, who broke touchdowns of 99 and 57 yards on the ground and 49 on one pass play.
Next, Clearwater Valley hosts Potlatch in a contest fraught with playoff implications for homecoming night this Friday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.