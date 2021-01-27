LAPWAI — The Whitepine League’s platinum rivalry shined again last Thursday, Jan. 21, but instead of walking off with the full bounty, the Prairie girls were left pondering how it would have looked had they polished off their foul shots. PHS led 38-35 going to the fourth quarter, but Lapwai ran off a 25-6 final frame, reclaiming the lead at 40-39 with about six minutes left, according to the Lewiston Tribune, after which Lapwai pulled away. Prairie shot 17-for-33 from the free throw line.
On Saturday, Prairie clobbered Genesee 58-28, maintaining their hold on second place in the Whitepine League.
PHS had two league games left at press time, with a visit to Clearwater Valley later Tuesday, Jan. 26, and with a home game against Potlatch Friday night Jan. 29. PHS also has a Jan. 28 trip to Kendrick and a Feb. 2 visit to Grangeville remaining in the regular season.
