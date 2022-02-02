LAPWAI — The Clearwater Valley basketball boys on Jan. 26 found what every other team thus far has found: The Wildcats shoot superlatively. The Rams kept their composure and answered some of Lapwai’s shots early on, but the game spun utterly out of their control under intense defensive pressure during the second quarter. The Rams regained themselves after halftime and ended up with five players in double-digits: Laton Schlieper (14 points), Landon Schlieper (14), Nakiyah Anderson (11), Damieon Fox (11) and Edoardo Miconi (10).
Their games also included a 58-53 loss Jan. 27 at Prairie, where Landon Schlieper scored a team-high 17 and three others notched double-figures: Nakiyah Anderson (12), Austin Curtin (10), and Laton Schlieper (10). The CV boys led by six during the first quarter and by 11, 34-23, after Landon Schlieper canned a three-pointer just ahead of the second quarter buzzer.
CV pulled off a 38-37 win Jan. 29 at Troy, with Nakiyah Anderson sinking two late foul shots to complete a comeback win, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
After press deadline the Rams played Feb. 1 at home against Lapwai.
