LEWISTON — A three-point shooting spree during the first few minutes put Lapwai ahead 6-0, then 12-6, then 17-8 as Grace Sobotta uncorked triple after triple from the top of the arc, and as the Wildcats defense left Prairie no room to counter on the way to a 61-57 district title win Thursday night, Feb. 10.
Prairie cut that early lead back down to five points late in the first quarter, as Tara Schlader finished off passes from Delanie Lockett and Laney Forsmann. After a double-dribble turnover starting the second quarter put the ball back in Prairie’s hands, Kristin Wemhoff scored to pull Prairie back within five, 21-16. But that was as close as the Pirates would hold; a triple by Jordyn McCormack-Marks sparked a run that pushed Lapwai’s lead to 14 points before halftime.
Prairie lingered within 12 late in the third quarter, but back-to-back fouls including a technical against Wemhoff sent Sayq’is Greene to the line for four freebies, of which she made three. The Pirates played their most inspired sequence of the night immediately afterward, but couldn’t get a shot through the hoop during the closing moments of the third quarter, which left Lapwai leading 51-35.
Lapwai pushed the lead to 20 during the fourth quarter.
The teams might meet again during the upcoming state tournament at Columbia High School Feb. 17-19, where Lapwai will be the No. 1 overall seed and Prairie the No. 3, based on the regular season ranking IDHSAA now uses to seed the tournament. That puts Prairie in a 5 p.m. MT Thursday, Feb. 17, matchup against Notus in the quarterfinal round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.