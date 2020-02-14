COTTONWOOD - The Prairie boys showed they can shoot shot-for-shot with anyone for one quarter Friday night, Feb. 13, but as Lapwai's offensive continued and intensified, the Pirates got into foul trouble. Having led by as many as seven, 26-19, Prairie was outscored 12-0 and fell behind midway through the second quarter.
Lapwai got 20 points from Titus Yearout, 18 from Simon Henry and 13 apiece from Kross Taylor and Lydell Mitchell on the way to an 84-66 win.
Prairie had four players with eight, one with seven, and one -- Damian Forsmann -- with 27.
Prairie had trailed by six during the first quarter, 8-2, but a triple by Hayden Uhlenkott tied it at 10-all. He scored a tough layup late in the quarter, tying it at 16, and Forsmann bracketed the first intermission with a two-pointer and a three-pointer. Cole Schlader followed with a layup, and Forsmann hit another trey for a 26-20 PHS lead.
Lapwai took over shortly thereafter, and went on to lead 39-28 at halftime, then 59-47 through three quarters.
The outcome left the top of the Whitepine League standings unclear pending the outcome of the Potlatch-Troy game elsewhere on Friday night. The district tournament begins Tuesday, Feb. 18, at LCSC.
Prairie came into the Feb. 14 game holding the No. 3 seed, and celebrated six seniors before the contest: Forsmann, Derik Shears, Sam Mager, Uhlenkott and Owen Anderson of the boys basketball team, and cheerleader Bethani Fowler.
