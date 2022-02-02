KAMIAH — Lapwai, unbeaten this season, handled a challenge from the Kamiah basketball boys Tuesday night, Jan. 25, breaking out of a 13-13 first quarter tie to lead by six at halftime on the way to a 71-44 final score. The Wildcats used a 12-2 run starting the third quarter to turn it into a blowout.
The Kubs prevented an early rout after falling behind 7-2 on an alley-oop dunk by Kase Wynott early in the first quarter. Regrouping, KHS countered with a 10-3 run that began with a couple of baskets by David Kludt. Lapwai countered with a traditional three-point play, but Luke Krogh and Brady Cox answered with a pair of second-chance baskets, with Cox’s tying the score at 10-10.
Coming out of a timeout, Cox converted a dribble-drive layup and Krogh drew a tough foul and hit a free throw for a 13-10 Kubs lead.
Lapwai’s three-point shooting then turned the contest wholly in the Wildcats’ favor, with makes including one just before the end of the first quarter and another starting the second.
Cox finished with a team-high 12 points, and Kludt (10) also scored double-digits.
The outcome put Kamiah’s Whitepine League record at 6-3 with five league dates remaining.
The Kubs then beat Genesee 54-30 on Jan. 29, and 56-37 at Troy Jan. 31.
Against Genesee, Luke Krogh (17 points) and Brady Cox (13) led Kamiah’s scoring.
At Troy, Cox scored a team-high 16 and Mercer scored 11.
The Kubs’ overall record improved to 11-5 with a 52-29 win Jan. 27 at Kendrick and stands at 13-5 including the more recent league games. They host Logos at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4, and their Feb. 1 visit to Prairie was pushed back to Feb. 7.
