LAPWAI — The Clearwater Valley basketball girls got 10 points from Shada Edwards Saturday, Feb. 5, but Lapwai outscored the Rams 22-7 during the second quarter, led by 20 at halftime, and ran away with the contest 60-24. With the win, Lapwai qualified for the upcoming 1AD1 state tournament, and will face Prairie in the district title game to be played at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Lewiston High School.
