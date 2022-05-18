Riggins Rodeo
May 7-8
Mutton busting: 1, Jaiden Ross 80; 2, Holden Callahan 75.
Jr steer roping: 1t, Colt Crockett 69; 1t, Trevor Pershall 69; 3, Case Crockett 67; 4, Axel Vassar 66.
Local barrel racing: 1, Riala Rockwell 17.904; 2, Laramie Richardson 17.969; 3, Riala Higby 18.057; 4, Isabel Sweetwood 18.751.
Local team roping: 1, Blake Davies/Bubba Braucher 17.63; 2, Dominic Cola/Lucas Wren 18.10.
Calf roping: 1, Matt Naumen 17.0; 2, Raulie Hurtado 20.43; 3, Clayton Schricker 20.97.
Wild cow milking: 1, GW Clark/Matt Siddoway 56.13.
Bareback riding: 1, Jordan Larson 82.
Team roping: 1, Clint Reeves/Guy Smith 14.93; 2, Coy Schaffeld/Case Schaffeld 18.42; 3, Whitney Brown/Slade Shippy 20.68.
Saddle bronc: 1, Wyatt Hurst 63.
Ranch bronc: 1, Jack Whiteaker 80; 2, Tyler Standley 74; 3t, Thomas Perrymann 69; 3t, Mitch Simonis 69; 5, Devyn Campbell 68; 6, Warren Johnson 67.
Open barrel racing: 1, Lonna Watson 17.229; 2, Kelly Jo Erskine 17.413; 3, Cora Walker 17.481; 4, Jessi Guinn 17.596; 5, Oliva DeRuyger 17.835; 6, Debbie Pape 17.898.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
