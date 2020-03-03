With girls basketball seasons having run their course, the Central Idaho League and Whitepine League coaches honored top players last month.
Among those recognized were all-CIL “most valuable player” Camden Barger of Grangeville and all-leaguers Zoe Lutz and Bailey Vanderwall, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported Feb. 26.
•
The WPL’s upper division coaches named Lapwai’s Grace Sobotta their “player of the year” and listed Prairie’s Madison Shears and India Peery on their first team. The all-WPL second team included Prairie’s Ciara Chaffee and Ellea Uhlenkott and Clearwater Valley’s Kaitlyn Mangun. Among the honorable mentions were CV’s Alicia Reuben and Kamiah’s Jazzy Oatman.
•
The WPL lower division coaches listed St. John Bosco’s Jade Prigge on the second team and SJB’s Lexi Currier among the honorable mentions, the Lewiston Tribune reported Feb. 25.
