It was a good game to be a Bulldog last Friday night, Oct. 16, at Orofino, as the Grangeville football boys got the best of their opponent every which way.
That included an outstanding quarterback performance by Miles Lefebvre, who ran for three touchdowns and threw for another.
“Early in the game there was we had a fourth and long,” he said. “I connected with Nelson Bruzas on a touchdown pass that was probably 10 or 15 yards. Our offensive line had a great pass pro, and that was our way of getting rolling in the game. Caleb Frei ran the ball really well and he had a great defensive game. He had a ton of tackles. Tori Ebert played well defensively and offensively. He had a big run that he ended up getting caught on — but he had a couple of big plays. Our offensive line did great and overall, our defense played really well.”
Grangeville’s game plan worked out about perfectly.
“The coaches had it all figured out pretty well and we didn’t need to change much,” Lefebvre said. “We ran the ball well and that’s what we needed to do. Caleb and Colyn Goeckner did a great job of holding up their end, running the ball. We had an injury with Quincey Daniels, so Marshall Chlebowski stepped in and did a great job. It’s great having Adam Sabota here. He transferred in this year and he’s a big part of our line. Quincey, (Isaac) Dewey and (Jeffrey) Hickman, all those guys are doing great this year. I’m glad to be throwing the ball behind those guys.”
The Bulldogs have had to adjust to several schedule changes including the cancellation of their homecoming game earlier this month — but they’ve been able to keep their focus. “We have one of the greatest coaching staffs in all of Idaho,” Lefebvre said. “They’re doing a great job of keeping us focused.”
Grangeville will visit Melba (5-1) at 7 p.m. MT this Friday night, Oct. 23.
“I know that they’re pretty dang good,” Lefebvre said. “They’re definitely going to give us a run for our money and hopefully we’ll give them a good run.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Idaho Forest Group.
