LEWISTON — “We did pretty well, but we kind of got X’d out of the championship game,” Camas Prairie Zephyrs head coach Dave Shears Jr. told the Free Press June 25 of the local American Legion baseball team’s showing at the annual Clancy Ellis Tournament.
“We were 3-0 to start the thing, Then we ended up losing to Pullman. The next morning, Asotin County beat Pullman, so we had a three-way tie. It came down to runs against — Pullman and us were still tied. So it went to runs scored. Pullman scored 28, we scored 27. Asotin County had only given up 18 runs, so they were in the championship. We were all pretty well evenly matched.”
The Zephyrs beat Asotin County 8-3 with Hunter Schoo pitching last Friday, then beat River City 4-3 with Reece Wimer pitching, then beat the host LC Cubs 6-5 with Blake Schoo pitching. Jack Kennedy recorded saves in both the River City and LC games, working the whole seventh against River City and the final two outs against LC.
Last Saturday against Pullman, starting pitcher Michael Woods worked five innings, and reliever Gannon Garman nearly preserved a tie score, only for a grounder to escape the tip of the first baseman’s glove in the seventh. The run Pullman scored on the play wound up the game-winner, 8-7, Shears said.
Thomas Reynolds had two big hits — two triples — in his first two at bats against Pullman.
“He’s going to be a helluva ballplayer,” Shears said. “Everybody is being productive at the plate. We’re really working the count and we’re getting ground balls behind runners that are moving guys over for the next hitter. Then, Thomas, his first time up he pulled one over right fielder’s head, and the next time, he slugged it out to left-center — so he’s really making other teams defend the whole field.”
“It’s a different guy coming up big each day,” Shears said. “Gannon struggled some but he’s coming out of it. Blake struggled some early in the tournament, and he came up with a big hit in the LC game. Everybody’s getting into it, and the Grangeville guys are starting to catch on with my baserunning tactics — reading pitches and being aggressive.”
The Zephyrs June 25 home game against Asotin was called off, Shears said, due to fatigue on both sides. So the Zephyrs’ home opener is now scheduled for a doubleheader against Orofino starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 27 in Grangeville.
The Zephyrs are scheduled to play Homedale at 1 p.m. Friday in Orofino, then to host Coeur d’Alene for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.Saturday in Grangeville. Then the Zephyrs are set to host the LC Cubs July 6 in Grangeville.
