GRANGEVILLE — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs American Legion baseball team will have an organizational meeting today at 5 p.m. at the Veterans Center. Boys ages of 14 to 19 who live in Idaho or Lewis counties are eligible to play. Contact coach David Shears at 208-816-0201.
