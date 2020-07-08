An American Legion baseball tournament that had been planned later this week in Coeur d'Alene has been called off, so the Camas Prairie Zephyrs will instead play a double-header at Silver Valley with starts at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday in Kellogg.
The Zephyrs played at CDA Monday night, July 6, and dropped both games, 18-3 and 9-5.
"We walked or hit 22 guys, and we're not going to win many ballgames doing that," coach Dave Shears told the Free Press Wednesday. "We allowed nine runs in the first inning of the first game, and couldn't get back into it. I hate to say it, but it looked like the boys gave up. Our message to them as coaches is, don't quit, ever.. ... I think they're a little discouraged. They're used to winning, but in this league they're up against teams that are full of 18- and 19-year-olds. So I'm praying we can keep these guys together another two years and be the team that hands it to the others. They're young -- considerably younger than teams like Moscow and Coeur d'Alene."
Despite taking lumps in the first game, Shears said the Zephyrs hit well. Then, with Reece Wimer pitching the second game, the Zephyrs kept it competitive deep into the game.
"Reece threw very well and escaped a couple of bases-loaded jams with double plays," Shears said. "In both the third and the fourth inning, he got out of it, 5-4-3 in the third and 4-6-3 in the fourth."
With two outs in the fifth, CDA pushed two runs across on a throwing error, taking a 6-4 lead. The Zephyrs got one back during the next half-inning, but CDA took advantage of more free bases to close out the contest.
Wimer also swung a hot bat on Monday, tagging a line drive over the first baseman for a double and ripping another liner to left, which was right at an outfielder and caught.
"Reece has really been carrying himself well as a ballplayer," Shears said. "Dane Lindsley and Dean Johnson have really been coming on, too. Dean, I told him early in the year he'd be batting .800 in a grain silo, because he was popping everything up. Now he's hitting line drives."
The Zephyrs don't currently have any more home games on the schedule, but they're hoping to schedule Silver Valley during the week of July 20-24. After their game at Silver Valley this Friday, the Zephyrs' next game day is next Wednesday, July 15, with starts at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
