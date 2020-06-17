BOISE – American Legion baseball teams out of Columbia, Wash. and Reno, Nev., looked like they had got going a lot earlier than the Camas Prairie Zephyrs did in their first two games of the season last weekend. With the local high schools having cancelled their games due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, this was the first formal competition since last summer for some of the Zephyrs, and was the first since March for the Grangeville boys.
“You could tell the guys were rusty and hadn’t seen live pitching in a while,” coach Dave Shears told the Free Press. “The teams we played have been playing for a while.”
The opener at 8 a.m. last Friday, June 12, was a 10-1 loss in five innings and the second game at noon last Saturday was nearly a rain-out, with Reno prevailing 7-0 in three innings.
The tournament involved nine teams in the Zephyrs division, and action in the area included ball games in other divisions as well.
Grangeville and Linden, Wash., were out of the tournament, but met up for a head-to-head at Vallivue Middle School on Sunday, Shears said.
“It was good to knock the rust off,” Shears said. “The pitching looked OK and the hitting will be fine. That first game, Blake Schoo hit a lead double and Tommy Reynolds hit an RBI single. We had Tori Ebert catching Blake, Tommy, Reece Wimer and Gannon Garman, and then Dalton Ross caught when Tori pitched.”
The Zephyrs were set to play in Moscow after the press deadline June 16, weather permitting.
Next, they are set to host a doubleheader with Orofino at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. June 25 in Grangeville.
