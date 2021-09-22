NEZPERCE — A 66-0 shutout last Friday night, Sept. 17, saw the Lewis County football team — a co-op of players out of Nezperce and Craigmont — score 52 points during the first half.

Gage Crow ran for four scores before the intermission, and Ty Hambly threw to Ryen Zenner for two more. Hambly ran in another during the second quarter, and ran in another during the fourth.

The Eagles defense booked a shutout, which was, according to the Lewiston Tribune, the first for Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell.

Next, Salmon River hosts Garden Valley on Friday night, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. MT. Lewis County is set to visit Kendrick on Friday night at 7 p.m.

