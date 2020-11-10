West Side — big, fast, disciplined — at times pushed the Grangeville football boys backward during the 2A quarterfinal last Saturday in Dayton. Those plays resulted in big gains and, ultimately, a 28-7 West Side win. Two of Grangeville’s best linemen — Isaac Dewey and Quincey Daniels — frequently commanded double-teams.
“Dewey is not very big, but he’s a stud,” said Dane Lindsley, who scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown. “Same with Quincy. Quincy stepped in at that spot and did what he needed to do.”
Lindsley was one of several Bulldogs in on a tackle that turned into a turnover — and one of the biggest plays of the first half. Adam Sabota met a blocker in the backfield, which allowed Lindsley and linebacker Tori Ebert to rally. “I was trying to get the ball out, then Tori hit him and grabbed it,” Lindsley said. “I think something clicked in us and we just decided that we had a shot. I mean, we had thought we could win it the whole time, but that kind of play just gives an extra boost, and we started to get going.”
Later, Grangeville turned a long completion into a touchdown that closed the gap to 14-7. Caleb Frei made “a crazy catch,” Lindsley said.
Two plays later, he followed Daniels, Ethan Taylor and Trid Charley into the end zone.
“We gave it all,” Lindsley said. “I think toward the end a lot of the seniors realized it was probably going to be our last game, so we just gave it all. ... These guys will have a good shot next year.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Northwest Insurance Agency.
