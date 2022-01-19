GRANGEVILLE — Sam Lindsley sank five three-pointers and scored 19 points, but St. Maries beat Grangeville 61-32 on Saturday, Jan. 15.
The Lumberjacks led 6-0 and 11-3 before one of Lindsley’s triples cut it to five, 11-6, late in the first quarter. St. Maries pushed it back out to 15-6 before the first buzzer, and extended it to 27-11 during the second quarter, with a mix of run-outs by their guards and post-ups for lanky Tristan Gentry, who finished with 11 points. The game-high point total was that of Colby Renner (15).
