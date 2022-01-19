Grangeville's Sam Lindsley photo

Grangeville's Sam Lindsley is pictured driving for two points against St. Maries during the fourth quarter of the Lumberjacks' win at GHS last Saturday, Jan. 15. Lindsley also made five three-pointers, and finished with 19 points.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GRANGEVILLE — Sam Lindsley sank five three-pointers and scored 19 points, but St. Maries beat Grangeville 61-32 on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Lumberjacks led 6-0 and 11-3 before one of Lindsley’s triples cut it to five, 11-6, late in the first quarter. St. Maries pushed it back out to 15-6 before the first buzzer, and extended it to 27-11 during the second quarter, with a mix of run-outs by their guards and post-ups for lanky Tristan Gentry, who finished with 11 points. The game-high point total was that of Colby Renner (15).

