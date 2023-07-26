COEUR D’ALENE — Grangeville’s Sam Lindsley accomplished something of a rarity earlier this summer just getting selected to play with the region’s biggest American Legion baseball team — the LC Twins, composed mainly of players out of Lewiston and Clarkston high schools, which are far larger than GHS.

“We just thought, holy smokes, this kid can help us out,” LHS and Twins head coach Darren Trainor said, per the July 20 Lewiston Tribune, citing Lindsley’s high strikeout rate during his spring pitching for the Bulldogs. “He’s extremely gifted and has continued to get better throughout the summer. He’s going to make a college baseball program really happy someday.”

