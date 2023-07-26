COEUR D’ALENE — Grangeville’s Sam Lindsley accomplished something of a rarity earlier this summer just getting selected to play with the region’s biggest American Legion baseball team — the LC Twins, composed mainly of players out of Lewiston and Clarkston high schools, which are far larger than GHS.
“We just thought, holy smokes, this kid can help us out,” LHS and Twins head coach Darren Trainor said, per the July 20 Lewiston Tribune, citing Lindsley’s high strikeout rate during his spring pitching for the Bulldogs. “He’s extremely gifted and has continued to get better throughout the summer. He’s going to make a college baseball program really happy someday.”
Pitching for the Twins this summer, Lindsley has found the competition at a higher level — and fared well over several innings during a recent outing which included seven strikeouts.
“It’s been going good so far,” Lindsley said on Monday, July 24. “We have the state tournament starting tomorrow, so it’s coming to an end here. The first part of the season was a little slow start for the whole team, but this last half of the season, we really pulled it together and we’ve won most of our recent games. We got on a little bit of a win streak and then we went down to Yakima and won that tournament, which helped a lot. Since then we’ve just kind of been rolling.”
It added up to a first-round bye for the state tournament, which opened Monday with Idaho Falls beating Coeur d’Alene to set up a Tuesday, July 25, matchup with the Twins.
Lindsley has found pitching in the Legion’s upper division “a big difference from 2A,” he said. “You can just sit there and throw a lot of fastballs and it’s easy to get guys out with that in 2A. I’ve had to throw a lot more off-speed now, and my biggest change is trying to develop more off-speed pitches. I should be able to throw three or four pitches for strikes.”
He pointed to the help he has received from Twins pitching coach Julian Washburn.
“He works with us pretty much every day, and he’s helped us out a lot throughout the season with mechanics and just things that he learned while he was playing college baseball,” Lindsley said. “Skip Hall helped me out during my sophomore high school year, but having Julian around for an entire season has helped a lot. Pitching mechanics have definitely changed a lot since when Skip was playing, and Julian is a young guy and he’s been around the very new types of pitching which have been developing. Arm speed has to be a lot faster, and your body has to be able to move a lot faster.”
With that, Lindsley has also been working to add a changeup to his repertoire, along with the slider and curve he had been throwing for GHS during the spring. “If you can locate a change up,” he said, “it’s really effective.”
As for the state tournament, the Twins are more familiar with Coeur d’Alene and will face Idaho Falls for the first time this season. The state tournament continues through July 29, and should they advance, the Twins would play in a regional featuring champions from six other states Aug. 2-6 in Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.