LEWISTON — The region’s annual Meet of Champions upcoming at 1 p.m. May 5 at Vollmer Bowl brings together the area’s top performers out of all classifications. The qualifying standards are online at athletic.net.
Qualification will include performances posted to athletic.net from many meets, including the May 3 meet at Kamiah, which took place after this edition’s press deadline.
Times, distances and heights put up by many local high school athletes during the Whitepine League Championships April 23 appear to make the grade.
For instance, Nakiyah Anderson’s 11.83 in the boys 100 meter dash that day clocked faster than both the 12.2 hand time standard and the 12.44 electronic time standard.
Based only on that meet, others to look out for include, on the boys side: CV’s Jonas Lange (400), Dayton Mitskus (800), and Wyatt Anderberg (3200), and Kamiah’s Luke Krogh (400, 110 hurdles, pole vault), Emmett Long (800), Jack Engledow (1600, 3200), Brady Cox (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Porter Whipple (shot put, discus), Kolby Hix (discus), Kaden de Groot (high jump, pole vault), Jack Wilkins (pole vault), Ryan Sackett (pole vault), and Wyatt Wilcox (triple jump).
Girls whose April 23 performances cleared the cutoff include:
Kamiah’s Zayda Loewen (100, 200, triple jump), Susie Bytheway (400), Madilyn Stuivenga (shot put, pole vault), and Logan Landmark (pole vault), and CV’s Linnea Lundgren (400, 800) and Callie Parsons (high jump).
Many others posted qualified performances earlier in the season, including athletes who missed the April 23 meet due to injury or other commitments.
Prairie’s most recent results, from the Troy Invitational held April 30, included high-performance results from boys Zach Rambo (400), Noah Geis (400), Brody Hasselstrom (shot put, discus), Shane Hanson (discus), TJ Hibbard (discus), Jesse Cronan (discus), and Lee Forsmann (discus), and girls Alli Geis (100), Kristin Wemhoff (200, 400), Sarah Lustig (discus) and Elizabeth Severns (discus). Some of these and other Pirates had already posted qualifying results earlier in the season.
Grangeville’s latest high-performance results, from the May 2 Kendrick Invitational held in Lapwai, included boys Gabe Bybee (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Gabe Kantner (200), Tyler Zechmann (400, 1600), Kieran Gallagher (800), Ryan Detweiler (3200), and Cutter Robinson (shot put, discus), and girls Makenna Elliott (1600), FrankiLynn Galloway (1600) and Lucy Guhin (100 hurdles).
While the May 5 meet is reliably one of the most competitive settings local athletes see each season, results there do not determine state qualification, which is to be decided when the region’s athletes of the same classifications gather May 13-14 for the district meet at Lapwai.
