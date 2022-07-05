Sports physicals on offer July 20, Aug. 3 at Syringa clinics
Syringa Clinics will be offering free sports physicals. Physicals at the Syringa Primary Care Clinic, 722 West North Street, Grangeville, will be held Wednesday, July 20, 3-6 p.m., and at the Syringa Kooskia Clinic, 022 North Main Street, Kooskia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1-5 p.m. These are 100% free and any donation goes directly back to student’s school. Wear loose-fitting clothes (shorts, T-shirt) and make sure all forms are signed by a parent or guardian. Visit syringahospital.org for forms; no appointment necessary.
St. Mary’s Clinics offering sports physicals this month
St. Mary’s Clinics will be offering sports physicals this month. Students in grade 7, 9, 11 or any new student to sports will need sports physical before practices begin for the season. The cheapest, fastest way to get a sports physical is to attend one of the sports clinics at the dates below. If those dates don’t work just schedule an appointment with your regular doctor: St. Mary’s Health Nezperce Clinic: July 19, 5-7 p.m.; St. Mary’s Health Cottonwood Clinic, July 20, 5-7 p.m.; St. Mary’s Health Kamiah Clinic: July 26, 5-7 p.m. Go to this site to print the forms before you go https://smh-cvh.org/forms/ Cost is $25 per person, no need for an appointment and all proceeds are donated back to participant’s school.
