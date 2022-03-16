Grangeville’s softball opener is slated March 16 at Clarkston, while Clearwater Valley is set to host Nezperce on Tuesday, March 22 and Prairie March 23. GHS is also on to play Bonners Ferry in Lewiston Friday, March 18, to host McCall on Saturday, and to meet Timberlake in Lewiston on March 22.

