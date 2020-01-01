Adelei LeFebvre and Landon Schlieper topped their section of the annual free throw contest put on by Grangeville Elks Lodge No. 1825. LeFebvre, GEMS, and Schlieper, Clearwater Valley, headed the 12-13 year-olds portion of the event held Dec. 14 at GEMS.
Addison Vanderwall, GEMS, and Tate Schumacher, GEMS, topped the 10-11 age group. Poppy Harper, Riggins, and Max McGregor, GEMS, topped the 8-9 section.
Each year, the Elks Hoop Shoot advances girls and boys ages 8-13 to a national event to be held this spring, with this year’s first-placers from local schools qualifying for district competition Jan. 25 at Jenifer Junior High School in Lewiston.
Top three placings were as follows.
Boys 8-9
1, Max McGregor (GEMS); 2, Colt School (SPPS); 3, Koyle Jones (Prairie).
Girls 8-9
1, Poppy Harper (Riggins); 2, Autumn Long (GEMS); 3, Haidyn Wolter (SPPS).
Boys 10-11
1, Tate Schumacher (GEMS); 2, Krew DeGroot (Kamiah); 3, Slater Carson (Nezperce).
Girls 10-11
1, Addison Vanderwall (GEMS); 2, Rylee Walters (Riggins); 3, Hailey Hanson (Prairie).
Boys 12-13
1, Landon Schlieper (CV); Dylan Miller (SPPS); 3, Jack Engledow (Kamiah).
Girls 12-13
1, Adelei LeFebvre (SPPS); 2, Megan Meyers (CV); 3, Kaylie Lockett (P).
