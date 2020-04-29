With the Idaho High School Activities Association having formally called off the 2020 spring sports championships, with schools shut down and the state under a stay-home order, the Free Press is asking local seniors for their thoughts on what sports have meant to them, what they have got from sports that they might not have got from other activities, and how this spring has been different for them.
Readers recommended about two dozen seniors, and sent them in every which way: Through the Free Press Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as directly by e-mail to aottoson@idahocountyfreepress.com or text message to 208-507-0675. The paper received responses from eight of those seniors in time for this week’s paper, and we’d be glad to hear from every single one.
The following responses, in alphabetical-last name order, have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Aiden Anderson, Grangeville
Sports have been important to me over the years and made for good memories. I think sports made me work hard with how competitive I am, and I feel like they stand out over other school activities. Everyone should join a sport sometime in their short high school career just because of how fun they are to be a part of. It’s sad that sports this spring have been canceled as I expected to jump in track for the last season I have and to get farther in the pit than I ever had before. I am sad but I also think that if missing out on spring sports is going to help keep me and others safe, it’s worth it.
Christian Fabbi, Clearwater Valley
I've been playing local sports since I was like five, starting with t-ball and the flag football program they used to have. For me, sports were everything growing up. It was how I met friends and became a part of something. It's crazy that it's all gone now. I always knew that one day I'd graduate, and it would all be over, but now that time has come and it’s like a part of me just got ripped away never again to be felt. I'm lucky enough to have been picked up by a rugby team in Ohio, at Fransiscan University in Steubenville. I've never played rugby but I'm very excited to learn a new sport and further my experience athletics. I wanted to go to a Catholic college, so I sent an application out there along with a form that showed I was interested in sports at the college level. I’d add that I wish the best for everyone during this unfortunate time and to remember everything will fall back into place with time.
Destiny Knight, Kamiah
Over the years of playing basketball volleyball and track I have learned a lot about how to grow and work with people on a different level. … Sports require you to work together and understand that not everything is about you. Losing is tough but I think this year Kamiah basketball and volleyball has hopefully taken a step towards bettering our program for the years to come.
Davis McElroy, Clearwater Valley
I played football and wrestled for three and a half years and played baseball every year but this year. Football made you work as a team more than anything and made a bond between one another. Wrestling I always thought got me ready for the real world. It’s a one-versus-one sport and it’s whoever is better is going to win. The practice is hard, and it gets you ready for real world problems. Baseball is like a mix of football and wrestling. If you mess up a throw or an at bat, that’s on you but at the end of the day, it’s on the team.
Paige Layman, Grangeville
Sports have always meant a lot to me. The biggest thing that I have gotten out of playing sports is the friendships. This spring playing softball I thought was going to be a great here. We had a lot of skill on our team. I was excited to see how far we could go in this season.
Titus Oatman, Kamiah
Sports to me has meant a lot of good things. I have been able to play all four years of fun football and basketball. What I got out of sports was coming together as one and being able to go past your limit. This spring is completely different. The goal this year was to go to state track back to back years. I will definitely miss basketball the most.
Alicia Reuben, Clearwater Valley
Sports have taught me a lot over the years and have made me the person I am today. Being in sports has helped me with my people skills and is why I’m a good team worker. My listening skills have only improved over the years because being in sports has helped with that. I owe a lot of who I am to sports and I feel that if I didn’t take sports throughout high school I would still have these good skills and qualities, but they wouldn’t be the way they are now. Being in high school sports has also helped me stay more involved in the community. And I don’t think any other high school activity could give me the same feeling of having the community supporting me and my teammates in all of our games. Sports have also given some friends that have turned into family and if I didn’t take sports, some of those bonds wouldn’t be as strong.
This spring is tons different from what I had planned. I was really looking forward to this softball season as we had a new coach and tons of new girls joining us. I was really excited to play with some girls I have never played sports with. I’ve been in a spring sport every year of high school and not being in one now is very strange and a little upsetting, but I know everything is for the better.
Ethan Shepherd, Salmon River
Sports have meant a lot to me. I learned teamwork, a good work ethic and I have enjoyed them more than anything yet in high school. I am a little bummed that there won’t be track this year. It hasn’t quite set in, honestly. Because I got second in pole vault in the state track meet last year, I was really looking forward to a shot at the state title and a chance to break my school record. I hope others find a way to work through this. I know life will go on! My life will go on. I’m just a little bummed that track is gone, and I won’t get it back.
Trent Taylor, Kamiah
Being a student athlete was a great opportunity. There are some memories I’ll never forget, but at the same time being a student athlete is definitely a lifestyle. If you let it consume your life, it will. There are countless hours I’ll never be able to retrieve back, hours I’ve could’ve spent with family. Being a senior going off to college I’m not focused on the hours I’m missing in spring sports but on the hours I’m able to spend with my family before I leave. This spring is definitely different, with COVID-19 causing not just a national pandemic but a world pandemic. I’m not upset nor frustrated that I’m not able to play spring sports. I understand our country is going through a lot right now. It would be selfish of me to cry about missing the last part of my senior year while there’s hundreds of people dying each day in places like New York and New Jersey. If you would’ve asked me what I think my senior year would’ve looked like I definitely would’ve never thought of this, but what’s going on right now is bigger than sports or graduation. One thing I learned from sports is not to cry over a loss — and never put my head down.
Sydney Wilcox, Kamiah
Over the last four years I played both volleyball and basketball. Sports taught me perseverance, dedication, and teamwork. It gave me confidence, lifelong friendships, and memories I will cherish forever. My volleyball coach, Cheyenne Hudson, has inspired me to not only be a stronger athlete, but a better person. As a senior I will carry these traits with me into the world. I do not take spring sports; however, I feel bad for the seniors who will not be able to compete this spring. I could not imagine missing out on my senior volleyball season.
