While flooding in parts of North Central Idaho washed out other scheduled competitions Tuesday, April 9, area track and field teams competed at Lapwai and local athletes posted 10 top finishes, with three first-place performances by the boys and seven by the girls.
Salmon River’s Randy McClure won the boys discus with a throw of 132-5, and two Prairie relays were tops. For PHS, TJ Hibbard, Jesse Cronan, Brody Hasselstrom and Cole Martin won the 4x100, and Hayden Uhlenkott, Carson Schmidt, Matt Coppernoll and John Gehring won the 4x400.
Grangeville’s JaKaili Norman won the girls 100 with a time of 13.23, Salmon River Chevelle Shepherd won the 100 hurdles (17.78), Grangeville’s Bailey Kinsley won the 300 hurdles (52.58), and Grangeville’s Noelyn Shriver won the discus with a throw of 104-6.
In the girls relays, Grangeville won the 4x100 in 53.93 with Naomi Connolley, Zoe Lutz, Paige Lindsley and Norman running. Prairie won both the 4x200 (1:57.20) and the 4x400 (4:42.58) with one foursome: Ellea Uhlenkott, Sierra McWilliams, Jordyn Higgins and Theresa Wemhoff.
Coming – Grangeville is scheduled to compete Friday, April 12, at Moscow, and Tuesday, April 16, at Lapwai.
