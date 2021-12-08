KAMIAH — After halftime Tuesday night, Nov. 30, Delanie Lockett (16 points), Kristin Wemhoff (12), Tara Schlader (10) and the Prairie girls widened a six-point lead into a 57-29 win over the host Kubs. Laney Landmark scored a team-high 12 points for KHS.

