POTLATCH — The Potlatch boys rode 22 points from Jaxon Vowels to a 55-41 win over Clearwater Valley Feb. 4. Landon Schlieper (16 points) and Nakiyah Anderson (16) both booked double-figures for the Rams, but Potlatch carried a 20-14 halftime lead after staking out a 12-point lead, 16-4, during the first quarter.

