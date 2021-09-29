KOOSKIA — Emergent Whitepine League volleyball powerhouse Potlatch improved its season record to 8-1, trailing only Troy in the WPL standings, with a straight sets win over CV on Sept. 22.

CV’s next matches are Sept. 30 at Kamiah, Oct. 4 at Lapwai and Oct. 5 at Troy.

