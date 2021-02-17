COTTONWOOD — Trailing Logos 45-42 after three quarters, the Prairie boys ended up having to play for time at the end, which allowed the visiting Knights to extend their late lead to a 65-58 final last Thursday night, Feb. 11. The Pirates had beaten Logos by 16 earlier in the season, and the split muddled the Whitepine League standings with Prairie having two WPL games remaining. Weather quashed the games PHS had scheduled at non-league Orofino and at WPL contender Kamiah Feb. 15-16, leaving the Kamiah game to be rescheduled. If the standings and the district tournament seedings remain unclear come Thursday, the Pirates were scheduled to play that night, Feb. 18, at Potlatch. The district tournament begins Monday, Feb. 22, but if the Prairie boys maintain the No. 2 seed, they’d host one of the opening night winners on Feb. 24.
Against Logos, Zach Rambo (24 points) and Cole Schlader (21) scored the team-highs.
