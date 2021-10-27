LEWISTON — Logos held off the Kamiah volleyball girls 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-22) during elimination play Oct. 19 at the LCSC Activity Center. The Kubs finished the season 7-14 overall, and 4-10 in Whitepine League play.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments