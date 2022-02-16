MOSCOW — Having beaten Logos 59-56 at home last month, the Prairie basketball boys found the Knights tougher in their own gym, where Logos prevailed 63-55 last Friday night, Feb. 11. Prairie got 35 points from Zach Rambo, but had no other scorers in double-figures, while Logos got 18 from Will Casebolt, 17 from Roman Nuttbrock and 16 from Jasper Whitling.
The Knights led 16-8 after one quarter and turned back Prairie’s rally during the second half.
The outcome put the teams level in the Whitepine League standings, but Prairie holds the No. 3 seed for the upcoming district tournament by dint of tiebreaker. The Pirates stand to host No. 6 Clearwater Valley at 6 p.m. Feb. 16.
