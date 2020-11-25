KAMIAH — After Kubs freshman Ashlyn Schoening sank a game-tying three-pointer with less than three minutes remaining, the Kamiah basketball girls got a stop and had a chance to take a late lead last Friday night, Nov. 20.
Logos held on at the foul line and won 28-25. Schoening ended up as the only player in the game to score double-figures, with 13 points.
After Schoening’s three, Logos came away with a turnover and a three-on-one fast break. KHS senior Mya Barger held her ground, but Logos senior Lydia Urquidez drew a foul from Zayda Loewen with two minutes left, and made a go-ahead free throw on a night both teams had trouble making shots.
Kamiah had trailed by eight, 22-14, after Logos scored first in the fourth quarter.
Four free throws by Schoening and jump shots by freshmen Laney Landmark and Karlee Skinner lifted the Kubs within 24-22.
Early in the game, Logos scored the first five points and led 7-2 after the first quarter. Schoening scored despite a foul, then sank a three-pointer to tie it at 7-7. Logos answered, then Skinner knotted it at 9-9.
A free throw by Schoening and a jumper by Loewen kept it a one-point game during the third quarter, when Barger scored off a pass from sophomore Logan Landmark for Kamiah’s first and only lead, 14-13.
Logos closed out the third with a 7-0 run.
Kamiah’s late run created a chance for the Kubs to tie it at the end. KHS put up a late three that rimmed out.
The Kubs were set to visit Grangeville after press time Nov. 24.
Next, Kamiah visits Prairie at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
