KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley got double-digits from Edoardo Miconi (14 points) and Landon Schlieper (13), but couldn’t overcome the 28 put up by Logos standout Will Casebolt, who sank four three-pointers on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Earlier in the week, Kamiah beat CV 59-40 as Kavan Mercer (18 points) and Everett Skinner (16) combined for seven threes, matching a big shooting night by CV’s Landon Schlieper, who made four trey and totaled 22 points. Edoardo Miconi added 11 for the Rams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.