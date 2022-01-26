KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley got double-digits from Edoardo Miconi (14 points) and Landon Schlieper (13), but couldn’t overcome the 28 put up by Logos standout Will Casebolt, who sank four three-pointers on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Earlier in the week, Kamiah beat CV 59-40 as Kavan Mercer (18 points) and Everett Skinner (16) combined for seven threes, matching a big shooting night by CV’s Landon Schlieper, who made four trey and totaled 22 points. Edoardo Miconi added 11 for the Rams.

