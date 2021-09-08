DEARY — Clearwater Valley/Kamiah co-op runner Emmett Long placed second at the Moose Creek Invitational Sept. 1, running a 20:34, finishing nine seconds behind Noah Johnson of Troy in the boys race. Zoe Hooper led the CV/K girls, taking seventh in 26:41, followed by Kelsee Hunt (27:17) and Evelyn Ward (31:20). The co-op is scheduled to run at Nezperce on Thursday, Sept. 9, with middle schoolers starting at 4 p.m. and varsity races at 5 p.m.

