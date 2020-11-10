RIGGINS — Sofie Branstetter was named all-Long Pin Conference “first team” for her play this fall, and three other Salmon River volleyball girls were also recognized by the coaches. Jordyn Pottenger and Alethea Chapman were both named to the second team, and Avery Jones received honorable mention. Branstetter, Pottenger, Chapman and Lotus Harper were named to the senior all-star team.
Tri-Valley junior Amanda Uhlenkott was named the Long Pin MVP and Horseshoe Bend’s Sharsti Moore was named the league’s “coach of the year.”
The Long Pin football coaches recognized Eric Nelson and Garret Shepherd among the first-teamers both offensively and defensively, and Jimmy Tucker was recognized as a first-team defensive back. Tucker also made the second-team offense, and Tyrus Swift received honorable mention.
Four SRHS seniors were named to the Long Pin all-star team: Nelson, Tucker, Isaac Hofflander and Justin Whitten.
