COTTONWOOD — Five touchdowns and 330 yards of rushing and receiving offense from Trenton Lorentz carried the Prairie football boys to head coach T.T. Cain’s first win at the Pirates helm, which doubled as Prairie’s first Whitepine League win of the season.
PHS beat Troy 68-32 last Friday night, Sept. 2.
He touted a defensive effort that held Troy quarterback Chandler Blazzard under 150 yards, as well as the offensive performances of Lorentz, Eli Hinds and Colton McElroy.
“With Colton stepping in at quarterback we cleaned up fumbles, but did have two pick-sixes in the first half, which helped Troy hang around,” he said. “The defense shut them out in the second half. I’m proud of the team effort tonight.”
The Pirates led 22-6 after the first quarter and 38-26 at halftime.
Next, Prairie (1-1) host Potlatch at 7 p.m. Sept. 9.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.