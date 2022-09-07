COTTONWOOD — Five touchdowns and 330 yards of rushing and receiving offense from Trenton Lorentz carried the Prairie football boys to head coach T.T. Cain’s first win at the Pirates helm, which doubled as Prairie’s first Whitepine League win of the season.

PHS beat Troy 68-32 last Friday night, Sept. 2.

