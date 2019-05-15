Just 16 years after he and Geno Bonnalie won the annual Walt Luman Memorial Golf Tournament in Grangeville as teenagers, Joel Dahmen of Clarkston is back in the limelight due to his second place finish at some important “tournament” earlier this month. In 19 “tournaments” this season, according to the Lewiston Tribune, Dahmen has cashed nearly $1.8 million in prize money, is ranked among the top-30 PGA golfers, and is set to play for the PGA championship this weekend.
But the big question is, will he ever win the Luman again?
The 2019 Walt Luman Memorial is scheduled Aug. 2-4 at Grangeville Country Club. Call 208-983-1299 for details.
