GRANGEVILLE — Bulldogs senior Zoe Lutz came up big in a matchup that featured another of the region’s best post players, with her 18 points and 10 rebounds surpassing Genesee’s Claira Osborne (16 points) despite Osborne’s hot start last Saturday, Jan. 6. Genesee led early on by as many as eight, on the strength of second-chance baskets and outside shots, but the Grangeville girls turned that around after a time-out midway through the first quarter and went on to win 63-52. After that time-out, the Bulldogs redoubled their efforts inside and turned offensive rebounds into points in the paint.
Lutz’s hoops trimmed it to six, then, after two pairs of foul shots by Camden Barger, to two with a fast break layup.
Osborne made a couple of free throws, then Lutz turned another offensive rebound into a basket, trimming Genesee’s lead back to two, 20-18. She tied it at 20-all with a layup on the first play of the second quarter, and Grangeville went on to lead by 12 at halftime. The run wound up being decisive, as the closest Genesee came after that was nine, 57-48, on a basket by Osborne with 2:32 remaining. Grangeville extended the lead with free throws, then Genesee’s Bailey Leseman (19 points) nailed a three-pointer with about 1:30 to go, which Barger (14 points) and Bailey Vanderwall (17) answered at the foul line.
Earlier in the week, Osborne had scored 31 as Genesee upset Lapwai 73-57, but defensive rotations from Talia Brown and Camaran Green contributed to slowing her down.
Next, Grangeville awaits the winner of the Orofino - St. Maries district tournament play-in, which was pushed to Feb. 9 by winter weather. The winner will visit Grangeville at 6 p.m. Feb. 10, with possible outcomes of state tournament qualification or a Feb. 13 rematch at GHS.
