Prairie’s wins last week — 68-10 over Kamiah Feb. 4 and 48-33 over Genesee Feb. 5 — secured the Pirates their 10th consecutive 1AD1 girls basketball state tournament berth.
Prairie’s appearance Feb. 20-22 at Columbia High School in Nampa will also mark 10 years in a row for Pirates head coach Lori Mader.
“Regardless of the outcome, you want the kids to play hard,” Mader told the Free Press. “They’ve punched their ticket. ... The last couple years we haven’t won a state title, but I think the north’s tradition very much holds strong. For our group of kids to be going says a lot about the group we have and how they’ve responded to the expectations and hopes the community has for their kids”
Against Genesee, Prairie junior Madison Shears (15 points) and senior Ciara Chaffee (12) scored double-digits. Against Kamiah, Shears (18), senior India Peery (15) and junior Ellea Uhlenkott (11) had the highs.
Prairie played Lapwai for the district title after press time Feb. 11, with state tourney seeds and Feb. 20 game times based on the outcome.
