Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff and Pirates head coach Lori Mader were named the Whitepine League “player of the year” and “coach of the year,” respectively, in a vote of WPL coaches announced Wednesday, Feb. 16.

They also named Kamiah’s Laney Landmark and Clearwater Valley’s Kadance Schilling and Shada Edwards to the league’s second team, and gave honorable mention to CV’s Tobie Yocum and Kamiah’s Mariah Porter.

The league recognized the following players among its elite.

First Team: Jordyn McCormack‐Marks (Lapwai); Tara Schlader (Prairie); Sayq’is Greene (Lapwai); Isabelle Monk (Genesee); Grace Sobotta (Lapwai); Isabelle Raasch (Troy).

Second Team: Kadance Schilling (Clearwater Valley); Shada Edwards (Clearwater Valley); Laney Landmark (Kamiah); Morgan Blazzard (Troy); Jordan Reynolds (Potlatch); Delanie Lockett (Prairie).

Honorable Mention: Emma Chambers (Potlatch); Tobie Yocum (Clearwater Valley); Mariah Porter (Kamiah); Sydney Miller (Logos); Lauren Gould (Lapwai); Laney Forsmann (Prairie).

