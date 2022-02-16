Prairie's Kristin Wemhoff photo

Prairie's Kristin Wemhoff is pictured driving against Lapwai's defense during the first half of the Pirates' 55-47 win over the Wildcats last Saturday, Jan. 22. Wemhoff led all scorers with 16 points.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Prairie's Kristin Wemhoff and Pirates head coach Lori Mader were named the Whitepine League "player of the year" and "coach of the year," respectively, in a vote of WPL coaches announced Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The league also recognized the following players among its elite.

First Team: Jordyn McCormack‐Marks (Lapwai); Tara Schlader (Prairie); Sayq'is Greene (Lapwai); Isabelle Monk (Genesee); Grace Sobotta (Lapwai); Isabelle Raasch (Troy).

Second Team: Kadance Schilling (Clearwater Valley); Shada Edwards (Clearwater Valley); Laney Landmark (Kamiah); Morgan Blazzard (Troy); Jordan Reynolds (Potlatch); Delanie Lockett (Prairie).

Honorable Mention: Emma Chambers (Potlatch); Tobie Yocum (Clearwater Valley); Mariah Porter (Kamiah); Sydney Miller (Logos); Lauren Gould (Lapwai); Laney Forsmann (Prairie).

