POCATELLO -- After three days of competition at the State Junior High School Rodeo Finals in Pocatello, two area students will be advancing to higher up competition.
Clay Marek, Grangeville junior high student, is the 2019 state champion bull rider. Marek tied for first in the first go-round and won the second go-round of competition. He will be competing in the National Junior High School Rodeo Finals in Huron, S.D., June 23-29. First through fourth places at the state level qualify for the national finals level.
Two students qualified for the Silver State International Rodeo held in Winnemucca, Nevada, July 1-6. This is for contestants placing 5th through 15th at the state level. Shada Edwards, Clearwater Valley Junior High, qualified in girls’ goat tying. Marek qualified in boys’ goat tying.
